Club golfers urged to support greenkeepers facing 'big challenges' in dry spring

BIGGA issues call in bid to create unity during tough time for greenkeepers in UK

Club golfers are being encouraged to support greenkeepers as they deal with “big challenges” in the driest spring in 70 years.

The British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) has issued the call in a bid to create unity during a tough time for greenkeepers around Scotland and elsewhere in the UK.

Following some exceptionally wet recent winters, this spring has brought a stark contrast, with rainfall across many regions has been at historic lows.

Just 11mm of rainfall was just recorded between April and early May at Royal Aberdeen by course manager Richard Johnstone | Contributed

At Royal Aberdeen, for instance, just 11mm of rainfall was just recorded between April and early May.

“We’re experiencing extreme weather patterns,” said course manager Richard Johnstone. “There’s no longer a balance. Instead, we’re seeing one extreme or the other – either constant pouring rain or complete drought.

“There doesn’t seem to be much consistency anymore, and that presents some big challenges.”

Clubs are being encouraged to communicate openly with their members, sharing insight into current conditions and course management strategies.

“Golf club members and visitors are used to seeing green playing surfaces and it is important we develop an understanding that under the current circumstances, this is quite simply not possible. We need to ask our members and visiting golfers to be considerate of this,” said BIGGA’s chief executive Jim Croxton.

“Our advice to clubs is to engage in professional dialogue with your course manager, set agreed objectives and show open support for your team of greenkeepers. They will be much more motivated and determined to overcome these challenges with strong support from their members.”

Johnstone agrees, saying: “As course managers, it’s our responsibility to communicate and educate.