Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths explains 'I'm f*****g No.1' celebration

Leigh Griffiths has vowed to continue silencing critics following his late winner against Rosenborg last night.

Among wild celebrations the Celtic striker proclaimed he was 'f***ing number one'.

Griffiths' goal sparked wild celebrations (Photo: SNS)

Speaking in the aftermath of Celtic's last-gasp victory, the striker explained the raucous celebration.

“There was a lot of frustration in the celebration. It’s a big weight off my mind.

“I’ve done it for years though. I don’t know why people keep doubting me and say I can’t score goals in the big occasion.

"I’ve done it in the Champions League, the Europa League, the League Cup, the Scottish Cup and the league.

“There are still people doubting me and saying I can’t do this and that. But I keep shutting people up.

“It’s frustrating when people say ‘he can’t do this or that’.

'The manager will chop and change'

Since joining the league champions, the former Hibs player has often been overlooked, with forwards John Guidetti, Mousa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard all enjoying gametime ahead of the prolific forward.

Earlier this week the Edinburgh-born forward admitted disappointed at being left on the bench for Scotland's fixture against Albania, describing his omission as a kick in the teeth.

Ruminating on whether he or Edouard would be Rodgers' first-choice striker, Griffiths said: "I don’t think there is going to be a designated No1 striker".

"I think the manager and will chop and change who he goes with depending on the opponent.

"Regardless of anything, I need to keep working hard in training and do my job so that when I come on off the bench or start games I need to put in performances."

Yesterday, Rodgers said that Griffiths would have to work hard to be the Northern Irishman's go-to striker.

But Celtic's number 9 insisted that he remained consientious in the wake of his manager's comments, insisting that Rodgers wasn't "having a go" at him.

He said: "He just said that the game is evolving and that strikers are doing more running and racking back.

"I don’t have to prove anything. He sees me day in day out.

"He knows how hard I work on and off the park.

"When I come on, I try and make an impact to keep myself in the starting 11."