Catriona Matthew sets sights on another double win against Americans
Having already achieved the feat in the Solheim Cup, Catriona Matthew has now been handed the chance to become a winning back-to-back captain in the Curtis Cup.
The North Berwick woman, who led Great Britain & Ireland to a dramatic 10.5-9.5 win over the US in this year’s contest at Sunningdale, has been reappointed for the 2026 match at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles..
Matthew, who played three times in the Curtis Cup, was the first professional to be handed the captaincy by The R&A and masterminded a first win in the biennial contest in eight years.
She is “delighted” to now take on a fresh challenge with GB&I on away soil, having led Europe to a Solheim Cup success in the US in 2021 after a dream win at Gleneagles in her first captaincy crack two years earlier.
“It was a great contest against the US at Sunningdale and the victory is right up there with anything I’ve achieved, including winning the Solheim Cup as a player and captain,” said Matthew. “I was proud to lead such a talented side and am honoured that The R&A has asked me to continue as captain.
“It’s always harder to win away from home and I’m excited for the opportunity. It will be a great occasion at Bel-Air and it is my job to again build a high performing and motivated team who will aim to retain the trophy.”
GB&I’s thrilling triumph at Sunningdale in September is featured in a new R&A documentary, Rising: Inside the Curtis Cup. It is being aired on R&A TV on Thursday and also screened on Sky Sports Golf in the UK over the festive period.
Featuring fresh interviews with Matthew and key members of her team, the special 30-minute documentary goes behind-the-scenes.
Meanwhile, Chris King has been reappointed as captain of GB&I’s Jacques Léglise Trophy team at boys’ level next year, while Senior Irish internationalist Deirdre Walsh again leads the GB&I girls’ team for the Junior Vagliano Trophy.
