Career grand-slam chasing Rory McIlroy in exciting new position heading into The Masters

Northern Irishman becomes just eight player to land multiple wins in The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy is heading to Augusta National for his latest attempt to win The Masters and become just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam in a brand-new position.

For the first time, the Northern Irishman has won twice on the PGA Tour before the season’s first major, having backed up a west coast victory in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last month by landing a second success in The Players Championship on the east coast.

McIlroy comfortably beat American J.J. Spaun in a three-hole play-off on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach on Monday, becoming just the eighth player to record multiple wins in the US circuit’s flagship event.

Rory McIlroy show off the trophy after beating J.J. Spaun in a three hole play-off to win The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida | Richard Hathcote/Getty Images

He joins the likes of 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and current world No 1 Scottie Scheffler on that list and, after ten unsuccessful attempts so far, the 35-year-old certainly has a spring in his step for his latest crack at that career grand slam.

“I did it a different way this week,” said McIlroy as he overcame being wayward off the tee at times to pull off a 28th PGA Tour title triumph. “I had to putt well. I needed to chip the ball well. I played a lot of good escape shots from the pine straw, which I saw way too much of this week.

“But, yeah, I feel if one part of my game isn’t there, I have other parts to bail me out and that is a really nice feeling to have in your golf game.”

After being disappointed to let a three-shot lead slip out of his grasp in Sunday’s weather-interrupted final round, the world No 2 showed he meant business in the play-off by booming a 336-yard drive down the par-5 16th to leave himself a wedge to set up a birdie.

Already finding himself a shot ahead, he then piled the pressure on his opponent by finding the heart of the green with a three-quarter 9-iron at the 17th and Spaun, admittedly getting a bit unlucky with a shot that flew through the wind instead of being held up by it, ended up taking a 6 after going long into the water.

Even though McIlroy three-putted, he took a four-shot lead to the 18th and, after staying dry with his tee shot, a repeat of his victory in 2019 had been secured.

“I’m really proud of my body of work,” he added of becoming a multiple winner on the circuit for a ninth season. “I turned pro in 2007. My season on the PGA Tour was 2009 and I’ve tried to get better every year and I feel like I am continually trying to do that.

“The younger guys coming out now are getting better and better every single year and I need to keep working hard to hang with them and I am doing a pretty good job of it and I feel like I still have quite a few years left in the tank. Really happy. Really proud. I can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

Rory McIlroy reacts on the 18th green during his play-off win after becoming just the eighth player to become a multiple winner of The Players Championship | Jarod C. Tilton/Getty Images

This was McIlroy’s third career win on St Patrick’s Day and, if he can stay out of his own way at Augusta National, this could well be the year he finally joins Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Nicklaus and Woods on that career grand slam list.