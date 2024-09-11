Brooks Koepka set to make Scottish appearance in same event as Rory McIlroy

Brooks Koepka partnered his dad Robert in the team event in the 2015 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

LIV Golf player set to make surprise return in DP World Tour Pro-Am

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka is making a surprise return to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship later in the year as a LIV Golf player.

The American has committed to join defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy and Bob MacIntyre in the DP World Tour Pro-Am at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

“I’ve been fortunate to play in several Dunhill Links, as well as two Open Championships at St Andrews over the years, and these trips are always highlights to my year,” said Koepka.

It will be the 2013 Scottish Challenge winner’s first appearance in a DP World Tour event since joining LIV Golf, where he has landed two victories this season.

“I love links golf and St Andrews is my favourite course in the world,” he added. I could play there every day for the rest of my life and never get tired of it.”

Peter Uihlein, a close friend of Koepka, was among the LIV players to tee up in last year’s event, which also saw LIV chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan compete in the team tournament.

“The atmosphere on and off the course at the Dunhill is fantastic,” continued Koepka, who has made four previous appearances, including being runner-up in the team competition in 2014.