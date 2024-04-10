Willie Limond in critical condition as Scottish boxing hero suffers suspected seizure in car
Scottish boxing icon Willie Limond is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a suspected seizure.
The 45-year-old, who was due back in the ring next month, was found unresponsive in his car on Saturday morning. He was rushed to Monklands Hospital in Airdrie where his condition has been described as critical.
Limond, a former European, Commonwealth and British champion, won 42 of his 48 bouts across an outstanding professional career with the majority of his defeats coming against fighters who have won world titles including Amir Khan, Anthony Crolla, Erik Morales and Ricky Burns.
He most recently fought Burns last September in a battle of the Scottish veterans, losing to an eighth-round stoppage. He was slated to face Joe Laws at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on May 3 and had been due to take part in an open workout alongside the 29-year-old Geordie at the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow last Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 8.05am on Saturday, 6 April, 2024, police were called to a report of a 45-year-old man found unresponsive within a car in Heatherbell Road, Coatbridge. The man was taken to Monklands Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.