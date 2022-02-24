What channel is Josh Taylor on? Jack Catterall fight info, TV details, start time

Josh Taylor (left) and Jack Catterall face off during the press conference ahead of their fight at the Ovo Hydro on February 26. (Photo by Alan Rennie / SNS Group)

The WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champion is boxing in Scotland for the first time in nearly three years as the first-ever UK fighter to hold all four belts in his weight division when he takes on the English challenger at the sold-out Hydro.

Nine months on from his historic win against Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas, the undefeated Prestonpans puncher returns to the arena where he won Commonwealth Games gold in 2014, which kickstarted his remarkable rise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His opponent from Chorley is also protecting an unblemished record, with Catterall, three years Taylor's junior at 28, delivering 26 wins including 13 knockouts, compared to Taylor's 18-0, 13 knockout record as a professional.

It promises to be a pulsating evening of boxing and here is all you need to know ahead of the bout:

What time does Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall start?

The 12-round fight is the main event taking place at the Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, February 26.

Taylor and Catterall are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm GMT.

The undercard will get underway at 7pm.

What TV channel is Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall on?

The fight will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm GMT and Sky Sports Main event (8pm GMT).

It is not a pay-per-view event.

It can also be streamed via the Sky Go app or through Now TV.

What are the fight odds?

Josh Taylor (1/16), Draw (25/1), Jack Catterall (8/1) – SkyBet

What is the full fight card?

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Robeisy Ramirez vs Eric Donovan

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane

Bilal Fawaz vs Malam Varela

Ebonie Jones vs Eftychia Kathopouli

Cori Gibbs vs Carlos Perez

Paddy Donovan vs Miroslav Serban

Scott Forrest vs Erik Nazaryan

Kurt Walker vs Jaroslav Hriadel

Kieran Molloy vs Damian Esquisabe

Mark McKeown vs Laszlo Szoke