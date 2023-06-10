All Sections
What channel is Josh Taylor fight on? Start time, TV details, live stream for Teofimo Lopez showdown

Josh Taylor defends his WBO light-welterweight title in New York on Saturday against former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 10th Jun 2023, 15:24 BST
 Comment

The 32-year-old Scot will take to the ring for the first time since his contentious victory, via a split decision, over England’s Jack Catterall in February 2022.

Taylor was ordered to defend his belt against former unified lightweight champion Lopez by the WBO in February after a proposed rematch with Jack Catterall had to be postponed.

Taylor knows he was not at his best that night in Glasgow almost 16 months ago, but he is adamant he will be firing on all cylinders as he goes head to head with 25-year-old Brooklyn boxer Lopez at Madison Square Gardens.

Josh Taylor is in sublime shape ahead of his duel at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Shabba Shafiq/SWTSCNC.Josh Taylor is in sublime shape ahead of his duel at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Shabba Shafiq/SWTSCNC.
Josh Taylor is in sublime shape ahead of his duel at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Shabba Shafiq/SWTSCNC.

Lopez, meanwhile, has won his last two fights since moving up to 140lbs after dropping his WBA, WBO and IBF titles to George Kambosos Jr in 2021 in a shock defeat.

Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopez start time

The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater in New York on Saturday, June 10, 2023 and is due to start about 3am UK time in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopez TV channel

The fight and undercard will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event with the programme starting at 1am UK time. For those wishing to avoid a late night, a rerun of the fight will be shown on the same channel at 9am.

Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopez live stream

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch the fight on smartphone or tablet ca do so via the Sky Go app. Non-subscribers can purchase a Sky Sports day pass from Now TV for £11.98.

