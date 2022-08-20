What channel is Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk on in the UK? What time does fight start? Jeddah fight details
Heavyweight boxers Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will once again renew hostilities in the ring when they fight in Jeddah on Saturday night.
Usyk defeated Joshua in September last year in London and the Brit is aiming to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO titles from the Ukrainian when the duo meet in Saudi Arabia.
The fight last year was a masterclass in boxing from Usyk, but with Joshua determined to get his revenge, it promises to be a fascinating night in the Middle East.
What time is the Joshua v Usyk fight?
The start time has not been confirmed, but Joshua and Usyk will not make their ring walks before 10pm. It is anticipated that the fight will begin somewhere between 10-11pm, although this depends on how the undercard progresses.
How can I watch Joshua v Usyk in the UK?
Sky Sports hold the rights for the fight and are showing it through pay-per-view on their Sky Sports Box Office channel. It will cost £26.95 to buy the fight, with repeats shown on the channel at 8am and 3pm on Sunday. Full information can be found here.
Who is on the Joshua v Usyk undercard?
There is an IBF heavyweight title fight on the undercard, with Filip Hrgovic facing Zhilei Zhang. The prize for the victor is a mandatory fight against the winner of Joshua v Usyk. Callum Smith of the UK has a world-lightweight fight against France’s Mathieu Bauderlique, while fellow Brit Ramla Ali is up against Crystal Garcia Nova. It will be the first women’s professional boxing fight to be held in Saudi Arabia.