What channel is Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk on in the UK? What time does fight start? Jeddah fight details

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk and Britain's Anthony Joshua face each other during a public weighing ahead of the heavyweight boxing rematch for the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF titles between them, in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Usyk defeated Joshua in September last year in London and the Brit is aiming to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO titles from the Ukrainian when the duo meet in Saudi Arabia.

The fight last year was a masterclass in boxing from Usyk, but with Joshua determined to get his revenge, it promises to be a fascinating night in the Middle East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What time is the Joshua v Usyk fight?

The start time has not been confirmed, but Joshua and Usyk will not make their ring walks before 10pm. It is anticipated that the fight will begin somewhere between 10-11pm, although this depends on how the undercard progresses.

How can I watch Joshua v Usyk in the UK?

Sky Sports hold the rights for the fight and are showing it through pay-per-view on their Sky Sports Box Office channel. It will cost £26.95 to buy the fight, with repeats shown on the channel at 8am and 3pm on Sunday. Full information can be found here.

Who is on the Joshua v Usyk undercard?