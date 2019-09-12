Tyson Fury says he’ll be ‘a good boy’ as he plots route to rematch with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury plans to remain healthy and stay out of trouble as he plots his way back to the top of the heavyweight division.

The 31-year-old Mancunian relinquished the belts he won against Wladimir Klitschko after much-publicised mental health problems and a ban for a failed drugs test.

Fury has one eye on a February rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder after their meeting last December finished in a controversial draw but for now he has to focus on Saturday’s Las Vegas bout against relative unknown Otto Wallin.

And Fury, who has had previous weight problems and once ballooned to 28 stone, insists he is now in peak condition.

“I have changed my lifestyle, I have a new lease of life and it is training, eating well, sleeping well, drinking well and enjoying day-by-day as it comes,” he said.

“My long-term plan is to keep healthy and stay out of trouble by being a good boy.”

Fury’s new fitness regime meant he was able to bring forward a fight date by a month in order to top the bill at the T-Mobile Arena on Mexican Independence weekend.

He had been scheduled to fight in New York on 6 October but could not resist the lure of a return to Vegas after making his debut against Tom Schwarz in June.

“What people don’t know is I wasn’t supposed to box this weekend,” he added.

“When we heard that Canelo Alvarez wasn’t going to be fighting on Mexican Independence weekend we thought, ‘Damn, what a shock’ because this is a special weekend in Las Vegas for boxing.

“I thought the Mexican people are not going to have a main attraction so I decided to step in so the Mexican people could have a main event, a massive, superstar fighter boxing on this weekend.

“I was already very fit even a week into training camp. I always train twice a day now so it doesn’t matter how soon the fights come about I will always be ready.

“It is very hard, obviously, but when you get in the routine of it, it becomes very easy.”

Fury has embraced the Mexican theme since securing this date, rebranding himself ‘El rey de los gitanos’ (king of the gypsies) and appearing at his public workout in a lucha libre wrestling mask and wearing a headband in the country’s colours. He even allowed himself a brief dip into US politics when veteran promoter Bob Arum announced to the press conference “Mr Trump (USA president Donald), tear down that wall. We need more Mexicans in this country.”

Fury’s response was “Hell yeah. It is a privilege to be boxing on Mexican Independence weekend.”

Wallin has a 20-fight unbeaten record, including 13 knockouts, but has never fought at this level.

But the Swede, whose father died of a heart attack in May, is relishing the prospect of fighting the former heavyweight champion.

“I was very happy. It dropped out of the sky but we are finally here and it is a dream come true for me,” he said.

“I come from a small place in Sweden (Sundsvall) and now I am here on the big stage I have been dreaming about and I am ready to put it all on the line.”