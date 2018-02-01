Teenage boxer Megan Gordon wins Commonwealth Games call-up

Elgin teenager Megan Gordon has been called into Scotland’s Commonwealth Games squad and becomes the second female boxer to be named in the team being sent to Australia in April.

Gordon, 18, became the first female boxer in history to represent Scotland at any Commonwealth Games event when she took bronze at the Bahamas 2017 Youth Games in July. She now steps up to the senior ranks and joins Glasgow’s Vicky Glover as one of Scotland’s first female boxers at the main Games.

Gordon, who will compete in the 45-48kg category in Gold Coast, said: “Going to the Youth Games was such an experience and really made me want to progress onto the senior Games, it’s such a big opportunity and something I’ve always wanted.”