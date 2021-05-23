Round-by-round: How Josh Taylor beat Jose Ramirez to become undisputed world champion

Josh Taylor takes the fight to Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas. Picture: David Becker/Getty Images

Round 1: Taylor sets the tone landing a big left hand to the body of Ramirez little more than 90 seconds into the contest. He also finds some success with the jab to edge the opening three minutes.

Round 2: There's very little to choose between the duo but Taylor's triple jab proves the most telling shot. Ramirez responds in the closing stages with a good shot to the body.

Round 3: Ramirez comes out all guns blazing with some good body work, although Taylor's defence stands firm. Taylor responds but finds himself briefly against the ropes as the Mexican-American lets his hands go.

Round 4: Ramierz lands a good uppercut but Taylor remains unfazed. Ramirez turns his back on the Prestonpans fighter and Taylor seizes the opportunity to land some blows. Taylor then lands a big left hand with just a few seconds to spare.

Round 5: Some big shots landed from both boxers but Taylor pulls off a big combination. The Scot also catches Ramirez flush with a left hook. Taylor appears to have a nick just next to his left eye caused by a clash of heads.

Round 6: Taylor lands a huge left blow that drops Ramirez to the canvas for only the third time in his professional career. Ramirez responds with a big left hook but Taylor again finds success with a straight hand shot to comfortably take the round 10-8.

Round 7: Taylor produces the shot of the night with a pinpoint left uppercut that drops a hurt Ramirez for a second time. Taylor senses the knockout could be on but the bell saves his wounded opponent.

Round 8: Taylor starts where he finishes off from the previous round with some short, sharp punches. Referee Kenny Bayless keeps a close eye on a wobbling Ramirez. The 28-year-old appears to have lost his power.

Round 9: Taylor delivers another useful combination 20 seconds in but Ramirez appears to have a second wind and starts to respond. He's chasing the fight now following two knockdowns.

Round 10: Taylor looks comfortable and in control but his opponent does find some success with a combination that lands, but Taylor again responds with a big left hook.

Round 11: Ramirez is hit with a big right hand as Taylor looks to finish the fight strong. Ramirez is giving everything too as he tries to launch a late comeback.

Round 12: Taylor just plays the last three minutes out sensibly to secure an incredible unanimous win.