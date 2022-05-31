Edinburgh-born Buchanan, 76, became the undisputed lightweight world champion in 1971 after defeating Ruben Navarro at the Sports Arena in Los Angeles.

In a statement, his son Mark said: "The result of my father's dementia leaves him at times of being very forgetful.

"My father has good days and bad days, as those who are familiar with dementia will know.

Scotland’s greatest ever boxer, former world champion Ken Buchanan, has been diagnosed with dementia.

"There has been a number of sporting stars of late announcing their dementia and at the age of 76 my father's dementia has likely come similarly as a result of his sport."

Buchanan, who was born in Leith in 1945, has been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Following his retirement, he suffered from alcoholism and now lives in a care home in the Capital.

Last year, in a documentary of his remarkable career, he said he has lived a "great life".

In "Undisputed: The Life and Times of Ken Buchanan", orginally shown on BBC Scotland, the ring legend studies old photographs from his life and career.

He recalls proud moments, from teaching playground bullies a lesson to the "magic" of representing Scotland, as well as the great tragedies of his life including the death of his most passionate supporter, his mother Cathy at the age of just 51, and the sickening low blow from ring legend Roberto Duran that cost him his world title.

He said: "I've had my life and I've had a good kick of the ball, and I've no axes to grind, none whatsoever. I've just lived my life and that's it because if I were to sit and worry about it I would never get any sleep.

"I'm just Kenny Buchanan, I was a world champion but that's all behind me, finished and done with."

He adds: "I think I'm a Jock Tamson, I don't put myself above nobody. Everybody is on the same level as me and I'm not feeling bad about my life and how it's went.

"I've had a good life – I've had a great life – I've done things that nobody in this country has done and I enjoyed it."

Buchanan took up boxing at eight years old, after persuading his dad Tommy to take him to Edinburgh's Sparta Club, and won his first medal aged eight and a half and weighing 3st 2lb. He made his international debut aged 17 and turned pro' after winning the British amateur title two years later in 1965.

He said: "I got bullied a wee bit at school because I was skinny. I had a wee bit of a chip on my shoulder but only because guys wanted to fight me, and then his brother would want to fight me because I would knock him out.