Katie Taylor, the darling of Ireland, and Puerto Rico’s seven-weight champion Amanda Serrano will make history on Saturday as the first female boxers to headline at New York’s iconic venue, Madison Square Garden.

Saturday’s match-up has been years in the making, ever since London 2012 gold medal winner Taylor turned professional in 2016. It was initially scheduled for May 2020 in Manchester, but was scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor, 35, will put all four belts on the line – WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF – against 33-year-old Serrano, the unified featherweight champion, who has held nine world titles across seven different weight divisions. The winner will be universally accepted as the best pound-for-pound female boxer on the planet.

Here’s what people are predicting for the fight and how you can tune in from the UK.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano predictions from Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn is convinced Katie Taylor’s showdown with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden “will blow the doors off women’s boxing and boxing in general”.

Katie Taylor of Ireland and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico face off during a press conference prior to their World Lightweight Title fight at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images.

“This has been billed as the biggest female fight of all time, but actually it’s one of the biggest fights of all time,” Mr Hearn told the PA news agency. “I’m so confident in the fight itself that if it’s the fight I’m absolutely convinced it will be, it will blow the doors off women’s boxing and boxing in general. It will just be the start of so many big, major fights for females.”

“I feel with the emergence of women’s boxing, this is raising the bar to a level that will allow all those other big fights to become bigger,” he continued. “It will inspire a new generation of women fighters as well, not just at grassroots level, I’m also talking about professional level.”

On who is likely to come away victorious, Mr Hearn called it “a pure 50-50 fight”.

“I just have to say ‘watch this’. I promise that’s all I’ve got to do. Just watch it and talk to me after,” the promoter said. “You’re definitely going to get the best Katie Taylor, but you’re also going to get the best Amanda Serrano.

The historic fight will be the first women's fight to headline Madison Square Garden. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images.

“I’d never back against Katie Taylor, but I do think it’s a pure 50-50 fight. The brilliance and speed of Katie Taylor against the power and a smart fighter in Serrano. Serrano is convinced she will stop Katie Taylor. It’s going to be a ding-dong battle.”

How much is the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano prize money?

There are mixed reports on exactly how much the boxers will earn, with reports ranging between six and seven figures. The payday will likely be supplemented by pay-per-view earnings as well.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano times in the UK

The main undercard is set to begin at 12:30am UK time on Saturday April 30th, with ring walks for the main event expected to start from 3:15am in the UK.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano in the UK

You can watch Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano live and exclusive on sports streaming platform, DAZN, on April 30th. A DAZN subscription costs £7.99 and is available via most smart TVs or online using a computer or tablet.