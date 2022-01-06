Kash Farooq: Shock boxing retirement and new role for Scottish bantamweight

Kash Farooq fought Lee McGregor for the British and Commonwealth Bantamweight title in 2019. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

St Andrew’s Sporting club confirmed that ‘unforeseen circumstances’ have forced the Scotstoun boxer out of the ring and to hand up his gloves, but he will continue as ‘head of talent’ within the organisation.

The shock news puts paid to hopes of an all-Scottish rematch against Edinburgh’s Lee McGregor later this year, after the pair met in 2019 for the British and Commonwealth title belts.

Fighting under the moniker ‘The Untouchable’ Farooq was already Scottish champion when he won the illustrious Lonsdale belt in his 10th bout in 2018 and caught the eye of well-known promoter Eddie Hearns. He joined the Matchroom stable of fighters, where he also won two WBC and a WBA belt and during 2021 lockdown ‘Fight Camp’ at the company’s England headquarters his win over Luis Castillo for the WBC International Bantamweight title proved to be his final fight.

Although he lost the bout, he caught promoter Eddie Hearns' eye and earned a place in the Matchroom stable of boxers. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

However St Andrew’s SC said the Pakistan-born boxer “has an invaluable wealth of skill and experience he is ready to pass on to our stable. Although ‘The Untouchable Kash Farooq’ retires from being a boxer, we are excited to begin this new chapter together.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the British Boxing Board of Control and their support on the matter. Their procedures offer as a safeguard offering protection and prevention to potential harm, with the health and safety of the boxers being paramount at all times.”