Josh Taylor's future not a foregone conclusion as biggest boxing decision awaits undisputed super lightweight champion

The 31-year-old revealed in the aftermath of February's controversial victory over Jack Catterall that his 19th consecutive triumph would be his final outing as a 140lbs fighter.

A move up to welterweight (147lbs), the so-called glamour division, appeared set in stone.

However, the Prestonpans puncher admits he could now be on the cusp of performing a dramatic U-turn that would see him defend his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF belts.

Taylor has taken time out to reflect on a turbulent six weeks since his split decision victory over Chorley's Catterall at the Hydro. With many promoters, pundits, and boxing fans believing 28-year-old Catterall, who dropped Taylor to the canvas in the eighth round, had done enough to pull off a shock win in Glasgow, the backlash the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist has endured has been off the scale. There was even an internal investigation by the British Boxing Board of Control that resulted in judge Ian John-Lewis, who scored the bout 114-111 in favour of the Scot, being downgraded.

The Tartan Tornado is receptive to the idea of going glove-to-glove with Catterall again - at 140 or 147lbs - but will sit down with his team to discuss his next move.

He is wanted, but in control of his own destiny. However, the WBA have already ordered a mandatory ensuring that if Taylor does elect to stay at super-lightweight, he will have to fight whoever the sanctioning board put in front of him or he runs the of risk being stripped of the title.

"I really don’t know what I'll do yet," Taylor explained. "I’ll need to have a good chat with my trainer Ben (Davison) and my team and see what happens, if we can do it safely or approach things differently if I stay at 140.

Josh Taylor (Pic: John Devlin)

"If not then I’ll move up but more likely I’ll step up for fresh challenges and a new start. I’m 31 and I’ve been making the same weight since I was 21.

"It’s getting harder in between fights and that last one proved really hard. You saw the state of me on the scales and the performance I put in was way below-par. We’ll see what happens."