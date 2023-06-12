All Sections
Josh Taylor wants rematch with Teofimo Lopez

Josh Taylor admits he is likely to move up to welterweight if a rematch with Teofimo Lopez fails to materialise.
By Neil McGlade
Published 12th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

The Scot lost for the first time in his professional career in New York on Saturday night as Brooklyn's Lopez claimed his WBO super lightweight and Ring Magazine titles with a unanimous victory.

The former undisputed champion was second best at a sold-out Madison Square Garden but is already plotting revenge should the opportunity arise.

“Listen, he’s the champion and gets to decide what happens next," Taylor said. “I’d love to do it again. The ball is in his court.

Teofimo lands a big blow to Josh Taylor at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Shabba Shafiq/SWTSCNC.Teofimo lands a big blow to Josh Taylor at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Shabba Shafiq/SWTSCNC.
"If he wants to do it again, I’ll do it again. I’d love to - and I’d beat him the next time.

“All I can do is sit and wait. I’m not the champ anymore. I’m the one with the begging bowl out.

"I want to get back at it as soon as I can. I think my future is at welterweight but I’m not blaming the weight cut for what happened on Saturday night. But I do think my future is at 147lbs.

“I just never had the same energy levels. Would moving up give me that power back? Absolutely.

“I felt from four or five rounds in my legs go a little bit. Usually in the championship rounds that’s when I’m strong, that’s when I pile the pressure on.

“But I just never had that in the final stages and it was evident in the last two rounds. I lost the championship rounds."

