Josh Taylor outlines plan to 'dismantle' Jack Catterall in world title defence at sold-out Hydro

The WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champion will be boxing in Scotland for the first time in nearly three years as the undisputed world champion and the first-ever UK boxer to hold all four belts in his weight division when he takes on English challenger Catterall at the sold-out Hydro.

Taylor, the undefeated 31-year-old fighter from Prestonpans, looked in tip-top condition yesterday as he gave a razor-sharp demonstration of shadow boxing during an open workout at the St Enoch shopping centre.

After thanking onlookers for their support, he said: “I’m sharp, I’m fast, I’m quick. I can’t wait to get in there and dismantle him in every single department.

Josh Taylor during an open workout at the St Enoch's Centre, Glasgow ahead of his bout with Jack Catterall at OVO Hydro on Saturday. Pic: John Devlin

“I can’t wait to get in there and put in a real top performance. It’s a real homecoming. It’s the first time I’ve been here in a couple of years now.

“I’m determined to put on a show, to keep the belts here and keep bringing big boxing back to Scotland.”

Taylor will be roared on by a huge crowd at the Hydro but his trainer, Ben Davison, has sounded a note of caution, warning the Tartan Tornado not to get carried away in the raucous atmosphere.

“One thing that’s key, being realistic, is that, potentially, the crowd could have a negative effect – if Josh is too eager, too early,” explained Davison.

“It’s about being cool, calm. Obviously as the fight goes on and he starts going into the trenches, which you have to prepare for just in case, the crowd could end up being the 12th man, as football fans would say.”

Davison expects Catterall to be on the back foot for the most part and has a good idea about the Englishman’s likely approach.

He added: “I think Jack will be looking to bring Josh onto the shot. I’d be extremely surprised if Jack is willing to step to Josh. But of course we’re prepared for anything. Throughout a fight, fighters will make adjustments.

“I think that will predominantly be on the back foot, and look to bring Josh into the shot. But I believe Josh could do the same on the front foot – bring Jack into a shot while on the front foot.”

Catterall is expecting a hostile reception and admitted that he will need to pull out a “career best performance” to beat Taylor on home soil.

“I’ll be disappointed if I don’t get booed,” said the 28-year-old from Chorley in Lancashire. “If Josh came to Chorley, he would be booed. I’m all for it. Support your man. I’m coming up here as the enemy. It is what it is.”