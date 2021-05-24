Josh Taylor made British boxing history in becoming the new undisputed super lightweight champion of the world after a ferocious battle with Mexican-American Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas to take all four belts by a unanimous decision.

The 30-year-old Prestonpans fighter, who registered his 18th consecutive victory, follows in the footsteps of the great Ken Buchanan as only the second Scot to dominate a division.

Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez exchange words during their world unification title fight in Las Vegas. Taylor won by unanimous decision picture: by David Becker/Getty Images

MSP Martin Whitfield announced on Twitter shortly after the champion win that he has put forward a motion to the Scottish Parliament to celebrate Taloyr’s success.

His message read: “Congratulations to Josh Taylor – his historic win making him one of the all-time greats of Scottish and British boxing. Proud to put a motion to the Scottish Parliament to celebrate his success.”

He also shared part of the motion’s text which reads: “That the Parliament congratulates boxer Josh Taylor on his latest outstanding success in defeating US fighter Jose Ramirez with a unanimous points victory to become undisputed super light-weight champion of the world; notes that, in so doing, he has become only the fifth man and the first British fighter to claim WBO, WBA IBF and WBC titles simultaneously since the four-belt era officially began in 2004, and that his victory also makes him the first Scot to be undisputed world champion since Ken Buchanan 50 years ago."

Speaking after the fight, Taylor said: “I’ve not boxed in my home city for a few years so I would love to take a big fight back to Scotland.

“Now is the time to get that fight at Edinburgh Castle or Easter Road.”

The historic win for the Scot, who is considering moving up the weight divisions to take on Terence Crawford, the American who has held multiple world championships in three weight classes, has been hailed by his supporters.

Shaz Shafiq, of SWT SCNC Apparel, which has sponsored Taylor since he turned professional in 2015, insists the boxer has earned the right to be recognised alongside other sporting greats.

He said: “He’s made history for Scotland and put Scotland back on the map, especially for boxing.

“We’ve always had good boxers: the likes of Alex Arthur, Ricky Burns, Scott Harrison and Ken Buchanan – you can’t forget him – but what Josh has done probably exceeds all of them.

“It’s just another level. We’ve known him since he was an amateur at Lochend Boxing Club. Josh is a lovely lad.

“He’s down to earth and he’s always got his feet on the ground so, even now, he’ll take time out to speak to people.

“He’s just a normal guy and all his family are brilliant. I hope he gets what he deserves and gets some big fights, hopefully back in Vegas, so the supporters can all go over.”

Taylor’s partner, Danielle Murphy, tweeted: “My man is the undisputed world champion, just saying.

“Thank you so much to everyone for your well wishes and support! It honestly means the world to us! You are all the best.”

