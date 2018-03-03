Josh Taylor defeats Winston Campos in third to retain belt

Edinburgh’s Josh Taylor made a successful second defence of his WBC Silver super lightweight belt against Winston Campos at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old Scot didn’t waste any time getting stuck in, twice dropping the Nicaraguan, who simply wasn’t up to the challenge, in the second round. Campos twice took the count and survived the bell but there was fear etched across his face as he left his corner for the third.

Taylor’s shots simply overpowered the Central American and the fight was rightly brought to a halt in the third round.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh’s Jason Easton suffered the first defeat of his professional career as he was stopped late in the 11th round by Englishman Glenn Foot.

However, there was greater concern over the IBO Intercontinental and Celtic super lightweight champion’s health after ringside paramedics rushed to assist Easton, who lay stricken on the canvas.

After receiving some oxygen, the 26-year-old was able to return to his feet but was inconsolable as he left the arena.

In truth, Easton was never in the contest and looked a fraction of the boxer who had reeled off 11 straight wins. Foot’s celebrations were scaled down given the way the contest ended but he is the new Commonwealth champion.

There was a third straight win by knockout for the capital’s Lee McGregor while Charlie Flynn’s Celtic Lightweight duel with Ryan Collins was declared a technical draw after a clash of heads in the third round.