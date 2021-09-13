Josh Taylor backed for boxing super-fight with Terence Crawford after homecoming Scottish bout

Scottish undisputed Super-Lightweight World Champion Josh Taylor with all four belts following his historical win over Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas. Picture: John Devlin

The Englishman, a world champion himself at super-middleweight, saw the ‘Tartan Tornado’ from Prestonpans emerge as his own career was ending and says after unifying the world title belts Taylor has earned the right to a super-fight.

However, if forced to pick a winner, Froch admits it would be hard to see past Crawford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Crawford is a special talent, a big puncher," said Froch. "Josh certainly deserves to be in there with someone like Crawford, but that's a name that is right at the top of my pound-for-pound rankings.

"I don't want to say he beats him, but he belongs in there. If I had to pick who would win that fight, I'd have to be honest and say Crawford," added Froch.

"But there's no reason Josh Taylor can't beat him. In boxing if you're not firing on all cylinders and don't put in 100% performance, anything can happen."

Taylor fights Jack Catterall in December but a high-profile fight against Crawford, would be on his wish-list.

"I knew then he was a special talent," Froch said. "To go on and become undisputed king at his weight, what a fantastic career he's had so far and he still has lots to do. I think he'll dominate for quite a while.

"He still has work to do as there's some good fighters coming through and others in the division above him where he might be headed, but for now he's undisputed king and we need to appreciate him while he's there.”