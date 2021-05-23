Josh Taylor poses with his title belts after his win by unanimous decision over Jose Ramirez. The five belts are from the WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC and The Ring magazine. Picture: David Becker/Getty Images

From Lochend to Las Vegas: Josh Taylor’s journey to undisputed world champion

In what was only his 18th professional fight, Josh Taylor made boxing history by becoming the first Briton in the four-belt era to become undisputed world champion.

By Graham Bean
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 8:35 am

The Scot put his WBA and IBF super lightweight titles on the line against WBC and WBO champion Jose Ramirez, and defeated the Mexican-American on points in Las Vegas.

The victory over the previously unbeaten Ramirez (26-0, 17KOs) means Taylor become Scotland’s first undisputed world champion since Ken Buchanan.

Here’s how the Prestonpans fighter progressed from Commonwealth Games champion who learned his craft in Edinburgh’s Lochend Gym to boxing greatness.

1. Made in Lochend

Josh Taylor pictured in the Lochend gym during his amateur days in 2011. It was here his talent was forged by Terry McCormack who has been in his corner ever since and will be in Las Vegas for the world title unification fight with Jose Ramirez. Taylor took up boxing late - he was 15 - but former world champion Alex Arthur was astonished by his natural ability. “It was amazing what he could do for someone who had never boxed before,” Arthur told Scotland on Sunday.

Photo: Greg Macvean

Buy photo

2. Golden days at Glasgow 2014

After winning silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi and boxing at the 2012 Olympics in London, Josh Taylor struck gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games on home turf, defeating Junias Jonas of Namibia in the light welterweight division in Glasgow. He is pictured with Scotland team-mate Charlie Flynn who won gold at lightweight.

Photo: Jeff Holmes/PA

Buy photo

3. Pro debut on Carl Frampton undercard

Josh Taylor made a winning professional debut by defeating opponent Archie Weah of Liberia in July 2015. Fighting on the undercard of Carl Frampton's successful IBF super-bantamweight title defence against Alejandro Gonzalez Jr, Taylor stopped Weah in the second round at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Photo: Bill Murray/SNS

Buy photo

4. Check Mate at a raucous Meadowbank

In only his second professional fight, Josh Taylor ripped into Hungarian lightweight champion Adam Mate from the first bell and, within 90 seconds, the contest was brought to an end at a raucous Meadowbank. It was Taylor's professional hometown debut and he didn't disappoint against an opponent who came into the contest with 15 victories under his belt.

Photo: Steven Scott Taylor/JP Licence

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5