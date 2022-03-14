Former world boxing champion Scott Harrison announces retirement after latest bout leaves him 'gutted'

Scottish boxing world champion Scott Harrison has quit the sport, he announced on social media.

By David Oliver
Monday, 14th March 2022, 5:47 pm
Scott Harrison. (Picture: SNS)

The 44-year-old posted news of his retirement on twitter – two days after seeing his latest fight cancelled minutes before the opening bell. Opponent Razak Nettey pulled out on Saturday evening leaving the featherweight “gutted” the Wishaw fight would not be going ahead.

Now, Harrison, who has stepped away from the ring twice in the past before making comebacks has revealed he has retired from the sport altogether.

He wrote: “I would like to announce my retirement from boxing, more bad memories than good. Should have [kept] working for the council as a joiner. All the best God Bless.”

Harrison retires with a professional ring record of 27 wins, three defeats and two draws.

Fight fans urged him not to turn his back on the sport completely, and sent praise for his career which included two WBO featherweight title reigns in 2002 and 2005 as well as Commonwealth and British title wins at the same division.

@77alanb77: “Many thanks for all the fantastic nights at Braehead and beyond. Your place in history is secured and well deserved. Good luck with your future plans champ and enjoy more family time

@mlally785: “All the best Champ but surely you have to stay in the game and be the top trainer we know you would be. A big loss to Boxing if you don’t train the future generation.”

@Devo72D: “You achieved things people can only dream of, remember that Scott.”

Wishaw
