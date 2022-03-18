Thor Bjornsson celebrates winning the Arnold Classic Professional Strongman competition during the 2016 Arnold Classic in 2016. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

The world’s two heaviest men are due to go head to head in the ring for the first time ever in Eddie Hall, a former professional strongman, vs Thor Bjornnson, who played the Mountain in Game of Thrones.

Packing over 300 kilograms between them, there won’t be anyone on the undercard, with all eyes on the main fight as the only event.

Thor has already thrown a battle at Eddie during a press conference for making comments about his mother, so we can expect an explosive fight if nothing else.

Eddie Hall performs during HISTORY's Live Event 'Evel Live 2' at San Bernardino International Airport in 2019. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images.

Here’s when the fight will be shown in the UK and how you can watch it live.

Eddie Hall vs Thor UK time

The two giants will fight on Saturday night, with the coverage starting at 8.30pm in the UK, and the fight itself kicking off at 9pm.

Boxing professionals have said that the match will be particularly interesting due to the clash of styles, with Icelandic Thor having more technical ability in the sport but British Eddie Hall havng more aggression.

Nonetheless, Hall is a bit more of a wildcard, having not had a single fight yet, so it’s hard to predict exactly what kind of style he might fight with.

How to watch Eddie vs Thor full fight in the UK

The full fight will be free to watch, unlike many others of its ilk.

Held at the 5,000-seater Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in the UAE, you can watch at home via Segi TV.