‘Borderline embarrassing’ - Scottish golfer on fighting back to become winner again

Henry back in winners’ enclosure after tough times

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Henry is a winner again after going to hell and back as he battled two separate injuries and feeling that his game had become “borderline embarrassing”.

The 38-year-old, who was one of Scotland’s brightest prospects when he won the Kazakhstan Open on the Challenge Tour in 2012, returned to winning ways when landing the Scottish Par 3 Championship at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the latest event on this season’s Tartan Pro Tour, Henry carded rounds of 52-52-51 for a seven-under-par total, which was matched by Chris Maclean following scores of 51-54-50.

Scott Henry shows off his trophies after winning the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre Scottish Par 3 Championship, the latest event on this season’s Tartan Pro Tour | Tartan Pro Tour

In a sudden-death play-off on the superb Devenick Course, Henry came out on top with a birdie at the first extra hole to pick up a cheque for £4,500, admitting it was great to feel as though a nightmare period in his career was finally over.

“I’ve worked really hard to get some sort of fitness back and be able to have my golf back to a decent standard again, so I’m delighted, to be honest,” said Henry after joining Mark Young (Montrose Links Masters) and Rory Franssen (Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters) on the list of early winners on Paul Lawrie’s circuit this season.

Two injuries were ‘working against each other’

“I can’t take you through all of it as it is too painful to go back over, if I am being perfectly honest,” he admitted in reply to being asked how difficult things had actually got for him after making around 80 appearances on the DP World Tour and more than 170 on the Challenge Tour, which has now been rebranded as the Hotel Planner Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had an issue with my back and I got a poor diagnosis with that early on and I ended up injuring my leg as well, so I had two injuries working against each other over quite a period of time without realising how serious both were.

“So I just couldn’t recover and my game went from being always at a very strong standard to just not being able to compete. For pretty much most of my pro career, the lowest level of standard was the top end of the Challenge Tour competing to get my main tour card.

“Then I got basically to the point where I couldn’t even compete within Scotland, so it feels great to be getting closer to what it should be, though it will never quite be the same physicality that it used to be.

“I’m older now as well and it is nice to feel that I can compete properly again. I have felt better physically for the last year, but it’s just taken time to get my game up to a decent standard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scot twice came close to winning on DP World Tour

Henry, who recorded two second-place finishes - both in the Madeira Islands Open - on the DP World Tour, added: “If I knew it was going to take as long as it has, I probably wouldn’t have done it because I’ve lost a lot of money doing it. I’ve put in a hell of a lot of effort and had a lot of failed rehabs.

“Those were pretty painful experiences when I wasn’t getting the issues fixed and, honest to god, the standard my golf felt was borderline embarrassing. It was genuinely that bad.