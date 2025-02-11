Bob MacIntyre unveils new tartan golf bag as two brand partners back Scot

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster

Golf Specialist

Comment
Published 29th Jan 2025, 18:37 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 10:41 BST
Scot gives nod to his roots with Hunting MacIntyre design on new bag

Bob MacIntyre has unveiled a stunning new Hunting MacIntyre tartan golf bag as part of some exciting sponsorship deals secured on the back of the Oban man breaking into the world’s top 20 last year.

The new bag, which has been developed for the RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open champion by golf bag manufacturer Vessel, will be on display for the first time when MacIntyre makes his debut in this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour.

Bob MacIntyre shows off his new bag, which will be on display for the first time in this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | Bounce Sport

Two new brand partners are on the bag, with the 28-year-old having secured deals with both Discovery Land Company, a US-based real estate developer and operator of private residential communities and resorts that is currently refurbishing Taymouth Castle in Perthshire, and historic Elijah Craig bourbon whiskey.

Both Discovery Land Company and Elijah Craig plan to develop bespoke bag designs for each of the majors, and in doing so, will continue to support MacIntyre’s philanthropic work through promotional and charitable activity across each event.

“I am really excited to be working with Discovery Land Company and Elijah Craig,” said MacIntyre, speaking in California ahead of this week’s $20 million Signature Event on the US circuit.

“To be partnering with both, and to launch the new bag design, with everything that it means to me, is very special, and I’m really looking forward to teeing it up on Thursday.

“I can’t wait to see the bag designs that are planned for the majors, and I know that Discovery and Elijah Craig are such a good fit with my current partners (including Arnold Clark, who continue to have a logo on the bag).

“Everything we do can have such a positive impact both in the golfing world and beyond, and that is, and always has been, so important to me.”

Having worked closely with the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation over the past few seasons, MacIntyre will continue his relationship and support of the charity in the name of one of Scotland’s greatest rugby players, Doddie Weir.

