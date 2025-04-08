Bob MacIntyre teaming up again with dad Dougie at The Masters
Bob MacIntyre is teaming up again with his dad Dougie, the RBC Canadian Open-winning duo joining forces on this occasion in The Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.
“My dad is going to do it,” replied MacIntyre to being asked who will be on caddying duties in the fun event as he makes his first appearance at Augusta National since 2022. “The guy who taught me the game of golf.”
Dougie, who is the head greenkeeper at Glencruitten Golf Club in Oban, answered an SoS call to pick up the left-hander’s bag in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario.
That turned into a fairytale week as MacIntyre landed a maiden PGA Tour win before Mike Burrow became the Scot’s new full-time caddie soon afterwards as he added the Genesis Scottish Open a few weeks later.
Dougie then partnered the 28-year-old in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last autumn and, according to MacIntyre, he will be having a swing himself again on this occasion.
“He hit it in the water last time - he was nervous,” said the Scottish No 1 with a huge smile. “He hardly took a practice swing - he just put that ball on the ground and took a swing at it. Hopefully he will enjoy it this time and it will be good for everyone else to see it, too.”
One of MacIntyre’s two sisters, Nicola, is paying her visit to the Georgia venue, as is his girlfriend, Shannon Hartley.
“My wee niece is here, too, while I have also got some cousins coming over from Australia. They had booked it on the chance of me getting in.
“I think they were over for one day before but, as much as this is a golf tournament, if you can come here to see it, any golf fan will come.”
Watched from outside the ropes by swing coach Simon Shanks and fitness coach Kenny MacKenzie, MacIntyre headed out on his own for a practice round on Tuesday before being joined on the back nine by his Ryder Cup team-mate and last year’s runner-up, Ludvig Aberg.
He’ll have two-time BMW PGA champion Billy Horshcel and Nick Dunlap, who won on the PGA Tour as an amateur last year, for company in the opening two rounds later in the week, teeing off at 2.36pm UK time on Thursday then 5.50pm on Friday.
