Bob MacIntyre teaming up again with dad Dougie at The Masters

Winning duo in RBC Canadian Open set to be reunited in Par 3 Contest at Augusta National

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob MacIntyre is teaming up again with his dad Dougie, the RBC Canadian Open-winning duo joining forces on this occasion in The Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.

“My dad is going to do it,” replied MacIntyre to being asked who will be on caddying duties in the fun event as he makes his first appearance at Augusta National since 2022. “The guy who taught me the game of golf.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dougie, who is the head greenkeeper at Glencruitten Golf Club in Oban, answered an SoS call to pick up the left-hander’s bag in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario.

Bob MacIntyre pictured during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

That turned into a fairytale week as MacIntyre landed a maiden PGA Tour win before Mike Burrow became the Scot’s new full-time caddie soon afterwards as he added the Genesis Scottish Open a few weeks later.

Dougie then partnered the 28-year-old in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last autumn and, according to MacIntyre, he will be having a swing himself again on this occasion.

“He hit it in the water last time - he was nervous,” said the Scottish No 1 with a huge smile. “He hardly took a practice swing - he just put that ball on the ground and took a swing at it. Hopefully he will enjoy it this time and it will be good for everyone else to see it, too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of MacIntyre’s two sisters, Nicola, is paying her visit to the Georgia venue, as is his girlfriend, Shannon Hartley.

Bob MacIntyre celebrates his win in last yeare’s RBC Canadian Open with dad Dougie, who was on caddying duties at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario | Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

“My wee niece is here, too, while I have also got some cousins coming over from Australia. They had booked it on the chance of me getting in.

“I think they were over for one day before but, as much as this is a golf tournament, if you can come here to see it, any golf fan will come.”

Watched from outside the ropes by swing coach Simon Shanks and fitness coach Kenny MacKenzie, MacIntyre headed out on his own for a practice round on Tuesday before being joined on the back nine by his Ryder Cup team-mate and last year’s runner-up, Ludvig Aberg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad