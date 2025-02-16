Bob MacIntyre still 'wearing wild things off golf course' but no longer on it

By Martin Dempster

Published 16th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 20:00 BST
Garish-looking Nike shirts have been swapped for plain ones but ‘they might come back’

Observant golf fans may have noticed something different about Bob MacIntyre in his most recent outings on the PGA Tour.

After a lengthy spell of wearing golf shirts that even the Oban man himself had described as a “few wild ones”, he’s finally getting to show off a new Nike range.

“I'm actually quite disappointed,” he said, laughing, revealing he was wearing a plain red one under a waterproof jacket during a video call with journalists from Torrey Pines in California, where he is playing in this week’s Genesis Invitational.

Bob MacIntyre had been wearing a range of Nike tops that had raised some eyebrows due to a garish foliage designBob MacIntyre had been wearing a range of Nike tops that had raised some eyebrows due to a garish foliage design
Bob MacIntyre had been wearing a range of Nike tops that had raised some eyebrows due to a garish foliage design | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“The colour scheme has changed this season, not the year, but the season has changed a wee bit from the Nike perspective. But I don't know, I'm hoping they might come back.”

MacIntyre had been questioned about his garish tops in the build up to last year’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, where, for instance, he wore a foliage-print one for the opening round, and joked that he’d prefer “my golf did the talking than the shirt.”

Bob MacIntyre has now started wearing Nike tops that are a bit more on the plain sideBob MacIntyre has now started wearing Nike tops that are a bit more on the plain side
Bob MacIntyre has now started wearing Nike tops that are a bit more on the plain side | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It certainly did that week as he landed a sensational success on home soil and, in his latest chat about his clothing, he admitted with a smile: “Off the course, I still wear some wild things, but on the golf course I’ve kind of got to do what I'm told at times.”

