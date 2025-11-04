Bob MacIntyre rates season as he aims for big finish in DP World Tour Play-Offs

World No 7 feeling refreshed after break since his dream spell in Ryder Cup and Dunhill Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob MacIntyre is refreshed and raring to go when he returns to action this week for the first time since his drream spell of winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship straight after helping Europe retain the Ryder Cup.

The world No 7 is among five Scots teeing up in this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - the first of two season-ending DP World Tour Play-Off events - at Yas Links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob MacIntyre pictured at the Yas Links clubhouse prior to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

MacIntyre sits sixth in the Race to Dubai Rankings and he is determined to produce a strong performance on Yas Island to get even closer to leader Rory McIlroy heading into next week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

“I've had a long season,” said the 29-year-old, who is flying the Saltire along with Calum Hill (37th), Ewen Ferguson (43rd), Grant Forrest (45th) and Connor Syme (47th) in an event featuring the top 70 available players on the points list.

“I think the most I had off was two weeks. So to actually get three-and-a-half, four weeks off was nice, not just the physical part but for more the mental part.

“Gave me time to do some gym work, try and get stronger, try and get fitter. Yeah, there's positives. I've done the odd bit of practice but not much. I came out here Thursday or Friday last week. Got a bit of practice, a bit of sun, a bit of warm weather training and, yeah, it's been good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacIntyre has twice finished ninth in the Race to Dubai and, though catching McIlroy, who is chasing a seventh Harry Vardon Trophy triumph, looks to be a tall order, he’s aiming to give it his best shot in the UAE.

“It's good to get back and see the guys you were brought up with, especially the Scottish guys. Spend time with them and spend time with the people that you don't see a lot,” he added.

“But you've got a job to do. You come here trying to win a golf tournament and that's my plan this week, to give myself a chance coming in on Sunday. Yeah, give myself a chance coming into (the end of) the Race to Dubai.”

‘Positive year but there’s always room for improvement’

During his break, the Oban man climbed above Justin Thomas in the global standings, having broken into the top ten for the first time on the back of finishing second behind J.J. Spaun in the US Open at Oakmont in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad