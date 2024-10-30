Bob MacIntyre nominated for two prestigious sports awards alongside Olympic heroes

Scottish No 1 in running for Scottish Male Athlete of Year and Moment of Year

Bob MacIntyre has been nominated in two categories in the Scottish Sports Awards 2024, hosted by sportscotland and Team Scotland.

The Oban man is in the running for both Male Athlete of the Year and Moment of the Year on 4 December.

MacIntyre has been nominated for Male Athlete of the Year on the back of breaking into the world’s top 20.

Bob MacIntyre celebrates after holing his winning putt in the Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club | Getty Images

With his dad Dougie caddying for him, he landed a breakthrough win on the PGA Tour in the RBC Canadian Open.

A few weeks later, he became the first home player since Colin Montgomerie in 1999 to win the Genesis Scottish Open after holing a 22-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole.

The latter success came 12 months after MacIntyre had been denied in the same event by a brilliant birdie-birdie finish from Rory McIlroy at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

MacIntyre’s rivals for the Male Athlete of the Year are cyclist Jack Carling and swimmer Duncan Scott.

Nominated for his Genesis Scottish Open success, the 28-year-old is up against some big names for the Moment of the Year, which is being sponsored by the University of Edinburgh.

Glasgow Warriors are in the running for winning the BKT United Rugby Championship while Jasmin Paris has been nominated for completing the 100-mile Barkley Marathons.

Andy Murray’s comeback Olympic doubles moment has earned the tennis star a nomination while Scott Brash is also in the running for jumping clear to bring Olympic Team Showjumping gold.

Ben Sandilands’ world-record breaking run to win Paralympic 1500m gold has put him on the list, which also includes Josh Kerr for winning gold in front of home crowd at World Indoor Championships in Glasgow and Gordon Reid for winning Paralympics wheelchair tennis gold with Alfie Hewett after silver in 2016 and 2021.

The winners in the Female Athlete, Male Athlete, Para Female Athlete, and Para Male Athlete categories will contest for the overall title of Scotland’s Sportsperson of the Year while the event, which is being held at the Glasgow Science Centre and IMAX, will also welcome the latest inductees to the Scottish Sports Hall of Fame.