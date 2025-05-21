Bob MacIntyre makes big schedule call in his bid to ignite Ryder Cup push

Scot set to play seven weeks in a row in US after change of plan for Charles Schwab Challenge

Bob MacIntyre has committed to a marathon seven-event stretch in North America as the Ryder Cup hopeful bids to ignite his season.

After playing in the Truist Championship, one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, and the PGA Championship back to back, MacIntyre had been due to take this week off.

However, the Oban man is teeing up along with last weekend’s Wanamaker Trophy winner Scottie Scheffler in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which starts in Fort Worth on Thursday.

Bob MacIntyre sizes up a putt during last week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club in North Carolina | Getty Images

MacIntyre will then play in next week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio before defending his RBC Canadian Open title in Toronto the following week.

The US Open, the season’s third major and being held on this occasion at Oakmont in Pennsylvania, follows straight after that and then he’ll play in The Travelers Championship, another of the $20 million Signature Events, in Connecticut as well.

After all that, the left-hander will then have a two-week break before defending the Genesis Scottish Open title back on home soil at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

Scot sits 52nd in FedEx Cup Standings

MacIntyre sits 52nd in the FedEx Cup Standings, having teed up in 12 events on the US circuit this year and recording two top-ten finishes. He tied for sixth in the WM Phoenix Open and ended up ninth in The Players Championship.

He talked during last week’s PGA of America major, though, about how he was feeling “behind” where he wants to be at this stage of the season and a disappointing weekend at Quail Hollow after being in the top ten at the halfway stage wasn’t what he was looking for either.

After being part of a winning team on his debut in the event in 2023, Bob MacIntyre is determined to be part of Europe’s Ryder Cup defence at Bethpage Black in September | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

However, the fact he’s playing in big event after big event means the Scot just needs one really good week and even a couple of decent ones to achieve his goals for this year.

The top 70 in the FedEx Cup Standings after the Wyndham Championship at the end of July/beginning of August get into the FedEx St Jude Championship - the first FedEx Cup Play-Off event.

It’s then the top 50 on the points list who qualify for the BMW Championship in Maryland before the leading 30 progress to The Tour Championship in Atlanta towards the end of August.

Oban man’s main goal is to make Ryder Cup team again

His main 2025 goal, of course, is to play for Europe in a second successive Ryder Cup and that’s what will be driving him more than anything else over the next five weeks and all the way through to the end of the qualification battle at the conclusion of the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry the same week as the Tour Championship in the US.

In other events this week, two-time winner Colin Montgomerie is being joined in flying the Saltire by Stephen Gallacher and Greig Hutcheon in the $3.5m Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda in Maryland.