Bob MacIntyre confirmed for Tiger Woods event in Bahamas in star-studded field
Bob MacIntyre is among six of the top ten players in the world who have committed to play in this year’s Hero World Challenge, the PGA Tour event hosted by Tiger Woods in the Bahamas.
World No 8 MacIntyre, who finished seventh at Albany last year behind Scottie Scheffler, will once again be locking horns with the world No 1 on 4-7 December.
Third-ranked Xander Schauffele will also be among the Oban man’s title rivals on this occasion, as will world No 5 Justin Thomas, seventh-ranked J.J. Spaun and world No 10 Harris English.
MacIntyre will be among 11 players from the recent Ryder Cup heading to the Bahamas, where it will be a reunion with two of his European team-mates from Bethpage Black as Justin Rose and Sepp Straka tee up as well.
Genesis Scottish Open champion also in Albany field
Keegan Bradley, the US captain in New York, will also be in the field, which also includes Chris Gotterup, winner of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club earlier this year. Gotterup will be making his debut at Albany along with Spaun, who finished birdie-birdie to pip MacIntyre in this year’s US Open at Oakmont.
Scheffler has won the last two stagings of the event while the only other past champion in this year’s field will be Japan’s Hideki Matsuyma. The other players currently confirmed are Cameron, Young, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman.
Three spots have been left open, with the possibility that one of them will be filled by Woods, who has been sidelined since he was forced to undergo surgery for a ruptured left Achilles in March. The 15-time major winner missed last year’s event and has not competed since missing the halfway cut in the 2024 Open at Royal Troon.
