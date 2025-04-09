Blue Blazer appearance and patrons seeing double - Martin Dempster's Masters diary

Daily Divots from Augusta National Golf Club

Major winner aiming to swap Blue Blazer for Green Jacket

They may be set to battle it out for the Green Jacket - but it was a Blue Blazer that set tongues wagging on Wednesday at Augusta National.

Cameron Smith, the 2022 Open champion and one of 12 LIV Golf players in this week’s field, stunned patrons by wearing such a blazer as he warmed up on the range.

Cameron Smith sporting his blue blazer on the practice area at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

It wasn’t one he’d just grabbed, though, on the way out of the house on a chilly morning in Georgia.

It had a Ripper GC logo - his LIV Golf team - stitched on the front above the breast pocket and LIV Golf on the left sleeve.

DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald pose with the Ryder Cup | Warren Little/Getty Images

DP World Tour CEO has something to shout about

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald did a Q&A during the European Tour Group’s annual Media Dinner in Masters week at Augusta Country Club and joked about how he’d be interested in securing a deal for noise-cancelling headphones for September’s clash at Bethpage Black in New York.

At the same event, DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings had something to shout about as he reflected on a “memorable 12 months” for the circuit and also revealed more boosts to come.

“We have commercial momentum,” said Kinnings, who took over the reins at the Wentworth-based organisation from Keith Pelley just over a year ago. “Last year, for example, our sponsorship turnover grew by 15 per cent and is now up a significant 90 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’ve started 2025 equally strong and have five new significant sponsorship deals being announced in the next few weeks.”

Rasmus Hojgaard , right, speaks to members of the media in a pre-event press conference at Augusta National as his twin brother Nicolai looks on | Augusta National

Patrons seeing double for first time at Masters

Masters patrons are literally seeing double for the first time this week at Augusta National.

That’s because Danes Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard are the first set of twins to play in the event.

They turned up for a joint-press conference in the same clothing and, though now very supportive of each other, that wasn’t always the case.

“Growing up it was very difficult because we were very competitive,” revealed a smiling Rasmus. “I don't think we supported each other very much back then. We would fight a lot more than saying congratulations. I think over the years we've matured quite a bit.”

Bernhard Langer pictured with his one-off hand-crafted Mercedes Benz at Augusta National | Mercedes-Benz AG

Bernhard Langer bowing out in style thanks to car company

Bernhard Langer is travelling up Magnolia Lane in style during his 41st and final Masters appearance.

To mark the occasion, the two-time winner has been provided with a snazzy Mercedes Benz for the week.

The one-off hand-crafted vehicle is adorned with embroidered Masters logos and also boasts Langer’s signature.

“It means a lot to me to be able to play the Masters one final time – a tournament that has shaped my career so much,” said the German.