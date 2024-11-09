Birdie burst boosts Scottish golfer as Ryder Cup vice captain shines in Spain
David Law improved his position after recovering from a sticky start in the second round as Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari shot to the top of the leaderboard in the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain.
Law, who started the day in a tie for 26th after an opening four-under-par 67 on the Lakes Course at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona, bogeyed the 12th and 15th after starting his second circuit at the tenth on the Hills Course.
The Aberdonian then steaded the ship with a birdie at the par-4 17th before reeling off five birdies on the spin from the second to sign for a four-under 68.
It lifted Law, who has found himself in the six-round card battle after finishing just outside the all-important top 114 in this season’s Race to Dubai, up 14 spots into a tie for 12th.
The 33-year-old would have preferred to avoid this test, but it’s so far, so good after maintaining the good form he displayed in the final few weeks of the season.
To win back his card, Law needs to finish in the top 20 and ties after 108 holes, with the first goal for him and other hopefuls to be in the leading 65 and ties to make a four-round cut.
Molinari, a three-time DP World Tour winner, including a brace of title triumphs on Scottish soil in 2010, stormed five shots clear of the field after adding a ten-under 61 to his opening 65.
Playing on the Lakes Course in his second circuit, the 43-year-old Italian signed for an eagle, nine birdies and one bogey.
The brilliant effort moved him ahead of the overnight leader, Felix Mory, as the Frenchman carded a 70 on the Hills Course to slip to second spot alongside Norwegian Alexander Settemsdal following his 63 on the Links layout.
Former British Masters champion Eddie Pepperell had also started strongly, having backed up an opening 70 with a 64 on the Lakes Course to sit inside the top ten on nine under.
As for the other Scots in the field, it is already looking as though Ryan Lumsden, Stephen Gallacher and Marc Warren have a fight on their hands to be involved in the card fight at the business end of the event.
Lumsden, the sole Scot to come through last week’s Second Stage in Spain, sits just outside the top 100 on two under while Junior Ryder Cup captain Gallacher and four-time tour winner Warren are alongside each other in joint-127th on level par.
