Birdie-birdie finish - Aberdonian grabs Gullane glory in style

Even Charlie Green, who landed the title at the same venue back in 1983, would have been proud of it. One down with two holes to play, Chris Somers finished birdie-birdie on Gullane No 1 to be crowned as the new Scottish Amateur champion.

“I’m struggling to put it into words as I’ve not felt like this before,” admitted the Murcar Links member as he celebrated beating Archie Finnie of Royal Burgess on the last green at the East Lothian venue in the title decider.

Murcar Links member Chris Somers shows off the trophy after winning the Scottish Amateur Championship at Gullane | Chris Young/Scottish Golf

Having fallen behind for the second time in the match after Finnie had made a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th, Somers went with his driver at the 390-yard par-4 17th. Yes, it drops steeply from tee to green, but, under the circumstances, it was probably the best tee shot of his life.

It deserved to find the green but, from just off the back edge, he was able to make a straightforward 3 to get back to all square again, having lost the first to a birdie before being conceded the sixth.

Having putted beautifully until that point, Finnie then left his birdie attempt from 20 feet at the last short and, having hit a lovely approach to ten feet, Somers made no mistake to get his nose in front for the first time and, of course, when it mattered most.

“It means the absolute world to me, as cliche as that is,” said the new champion, a production planner in Aberdeen who turns 28 on Monday. “It’s just the second time I’ve played in it and just to know I’ve got the game to compete against these fantastic talents means a lot to myself.”

Chris Somers celebrates with family and friends at Gullane | Chris Young/Scottish Golf

Somers landed the biggest win of his career on the day he was due to be an usher at the wedding in Banchory of Euan McDonald, who, by sheer coincidence, works as an assistant professional for Alasdair Good at Gullane. “Yeah, I can go up and deliver the news and take a trophy to the party,” he said, smiling. “I can’t wait.”

Back-to-back club championships had been his main claim to fame before winning the Aberdeen Links Championship this year and now topping that by becoming the first North-East player to claim the national crown since Sam Locje in 2017.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the North East lads,” he said of a strong performance at Gullane. “We all support each other and it’s great to see so many of them having such a good run this week and now I’m taking the trophy back up north.”