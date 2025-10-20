Biggest Scottish contingent bound for Rolex Grand Final since 2018

David Law to lead tartan quartet into battle in HotelPlanner Tour’s season-ending event in Mallorca

Scotland will have its biggest representation in this year’s Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A, the HotelPlanner Tour’s season-ending event, since 2018.

Four players - David Law, Daniel Young, Euan Walker and Calum Fyfe - have secured spots in the 45-man field for the $500,000 tournament, which starts at Club de Golf Alcanda in Port d’Alcudia in Mallorca next Thursday.

It’s the largest Caledonian contingent since six players - Law, Bob MacIntyre, Grant Forrest, Liam Johnston, Calum Hill and Ewen Ferguson - flew the Saltire seven years ago at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah.

Calum Fyfe has moved up to 23rd in the Road to Mallorca Rankings heading into next week’s season-ending event | Getty Images

Forrest took pride of place among the Scots on that occasion as he finished eighth in the points table while Johnston (tenth), MacIntyre (11th) and Law (13th) also secured DP World Tour cards.

Fifteen tickets were up for grabs that season, as will be the case again next year after recent changes announced by the European Tour Group, but 20 is the lucky number next week.

Law, a two-time winner this season, currently sits third behind South African JC Ritchie and Austrian Maximilian Steinlechner while Young, helped by his breakthrough triumph in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A, lies seventh and is also guaranteed to be making the step up to the 2026 DP World Tour.

Timely boost for Calum Fyfe in battle for 20 carda

Sitting 17th, Walker is inside the qualifying zone as well heading into the season finale but, for the fourth year in a row and narrowly missing out on each occasion so far, he’s going to be one of the players feeling the heat next week.

Fyfe, meanwhile, boosted his card hopes by jumping three spots to 26th on the points list on the back of a timely top-ten finish in the Hangzhou Open, the second leg of a double-header in China, on Sunday.