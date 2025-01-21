'Big step in right direction' for Connor Syme under his home and on-the-road coaching set up

Scot working with his dad back in Fife but now has Jamie Gough coaching him at events

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Syme described a strong finish in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as a “big step in the right direction” as he works with one coach at home and another on the road.

Syme has worked with his dad Stuart, the Drumoig Golf Centre owner and a PGA professional, throughout his career and continues to do so when he’s at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he’s on the road, though, the 29-year-old is now being coached by Jamie Gough, the Fife-based South African who also works with Ewen Ferguson, Syme’s compatriot and a Modest! Golf stablemate.

“My dad didn’t travel as much last year and it will be the same this year,” Syme told The Scotsman. “I am always going to have my dad there. He’s never not going to be a part of my golf, absolutely not. But it’s nice to have them both there and Goughie can keep an eye on me on the road.

Connor Syme pictured durinbg the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club | Kate McShane/Getty Images

“He doesn’t over-complicate things too much. He keeps it very simple and that’s how I have always been with my dad. I’ve never wanted to feel I am trying to reinvent the wheel, so to speak, and that’s quite key for me.

“So, when I am at home, it’s just a case of making sure that I am working on the right things and getting my 3D stuff done and what not and when I am on the road just trying to keep things in check.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the hardest-working coaches in the game, Gough - the brother of former Rangers and Scotland defender Richard - has seen Ferguson land three DP World Tour title triumphs since they linked up. He also currently works with Ryan Fox, Haotong Li, Joost Luiten and Andy Sullivan.

“Honestly, when I first started with him, I loved how similar it was to what I worked on with my dad,” added Syme, who is among seven Scottish card holders on this season’s DP World Tour. “You are just trying to have a better understanding of where the ball goes all the time and I’m optimistic as my game is coming along nicely.”

Though disappointed with a 76 in the company of Rory McIlroy in the third round at Emirates Golf Club, Syme bounced back in style as he signed off with a bogey-free 67 to finish in the top 30 at the $9 million Rolex Series event.

“A nice way to finish and a good comeback after Saturday, so pretty pleased with that,” he said with a smile. “I think I only missed a couple of greens, which around here is really, really solid. Yeah, that was much better after the third round though, albeit the score was what it was, I didn’t think I played that bad yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Me and Ryan [McGuigan, his caddie] were speaking about it and, if I’d been a bit tidier, I could have shot around level. There was a bit of game management in there that I wish I could go back and do things differently as I got a little bit greedy on a couple of holes. But I don’t think I’ll ever have it all worked out as I am always learning and Saturday was another example of that.”

Jamie Gough helped Ewen Ferguson land his DP World Tour breakthrough win in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club just under three years ago and has watched the Scot add two more titles | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Syme is now heading into this week’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship with a spring in his step before completing the first phase of his 2025 campaign by also teeing up in the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship next week.

“I definitely needed some time off at the end of last season,” he admitted. “I worked on a few things to try and neutralise my shot shape slightly and worked on my driver, which has definitely helped as I drove it a lot better this week. It’s still not perfect, but it’s a lot better than it was at the end of last season.