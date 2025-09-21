European captain reckons home fans will want value for money for expensive Bethpage Black tickets

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Donald reckons New York fans coughing up big money to be at the 45th Ryder Cup could turn on Team USA for being paid if they underperform at Bethpage Black.

The US players plus their captain, Keegan Bradley, will be given $500,000 for competing in the eagerly-anticipated contest, with $300,000 having to be donated to charity while the remaining $200,000 has been labelled a stipend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Reed, who made his debut at Gleneagles in 2014 and, subsequently, earned the nickname ‘Captain America’, believes the payment is “unnecessary”, with the Europeans insisting they will never seek monetary reward for playing in the transatlantic tussle.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald his Team USA counterpart Keegan Bradley pictured at the Statue of Liberty in the build up to the 45th Ryder Cup | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Day tickets for this edition have cost fans almost $750 compared to just over £200 for the same standard-type ticket at the 2023 match at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

“That could happen,” said Donald, the European captain, in reply to being asked if there was a risk of the payment back-firing on the US players on Long Island. “We all know how high the ticket prices are and it's going to be an expensive trip out for a family of four.

“If the US players are getting paid a stipend, or whatever it is, and they aren't performing, the New Yorkers could make them know about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry quickly dismissed any notion that European players would seek a similar payment when it came to the Ryder Cup, with McIlroy even saying he would “personally pay for the privilege”.

European players don't need any ‘motivation or monetary rewards’

“Yeah, I wanted to get ahead of this when I first heard about it last year and looked like it was likely going to happen,” added Donald, speaking to a small group of UK-based golf writers.

“I reached out to all the 12 guys in Rome and see how they felt. Their voices are important. Everyone was like, we haven't even considered playing for money for that event. We just don't see that. We understand what it represents. We have a great purpose, and that's really enough for us.

“We understand that the money raised goes to help the European Tour Group and the grass roots. We talk a lot about this, we are here to inspire the next generation. So this money is going to good things. It will hopefully help future Ryder Cup players become great players. I think our purpose, why we play the Ryder Cup, is pretty strong, and that's enough for that week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking during an appearance in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, Reed said he “never cared about playing in the Ryder Cup for money” and likened it to getting the chance to represent your country in the Olympics.

“The Ryder Cup is getting bigger and bigger,” acknowledged Donald, who is bidding to become just the second captain after Tony Jacklin to win both home and away. It's becoming more commercialised and it could well (change) but right now I'm happy where we are as a team.