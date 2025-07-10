Big names and great weather - Genesis Scottish Open heading for Saturday sellout
The Genesis Scottish Open is heading for a Saturday sell-out and maybe even a Sunday one as well.
Pre-ticket sales for the $9 million Rolex Series event had been the best ever as fans savoured the prospect of another world-class field assembling at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.
Now the added prospect of the tournament being blessed by glorious weather has led to late ticket rush as well.
“It is close to a sell-out on Saturday and maybe even Sunday as well,” an event spokesperson said as the DP World Tour and PGA Tour co-sanctioned tournament got underway on Thursday morning.
It is believed that around 22,000 fans are expected on both days at the weekend, when an added attraction is a gig by KT Tuntsall, the Grammy-nominated, Brit-award winning artist performing on the Fringe by the Sea pop-up stage in the Fan Zone.
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, grand slam winner Rory McIlroy and defending champion Bob MacIntyre are spearheading this year’s line up on the course.
Eight of the world’s top ten are in the field and, for the first time in the event’s history, the four current major champions are teeing up in this edition.
Speaking in the build up to the event, the DP World Tour championship director, Rory Colville, revealed that a record attendance could be on the cards at this particular venue
“It is the best by far and by a good margin,” he said of ticket sales. “We’ve been really pleased with the uptake and I guess it’s what you’d expect with such a strong global field. The Scottish fans are supporting that and also supporting the fact they’ve now got Bob as a global star, too.”
It was announced on the eve of the tournament that Genesis, the premium luxury Korean car brand, had extended its title sponsorship by four years, taking it through 2030.
Tickets can be bought at ETG.GOLF/GSOGA
