Big name announced for Genesis Scottish Open as treat is teed up for fans

KT Tunstall to be headline act at Fringe by the Tee at The Renaissance Club

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having delivered on the course for fans by attracting one of the strongest-fields in golf outside of the majors in recent years, the Genesis Scottish Open has now teed up a huge treat off it for this summer’s event.

KT Tunstall, the Grammy-nominated, Brit Award-winning artist, will perform on the Fringe by the Sea pop-up stage on the Saturday during the Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot’s headline appearance will take the Fan Zone entertainment at the tournament, which will see Bob MacIntyre defend the title, to an exciting new dimension through a partnership with Fringe by the Sea.

“We’re thrilled to showcase an artist of KT’s calibre at the Genesis Scottish Open this summer,” said championship director Rory Colville.

KT Tunstall will be the headline act at this year’s Fringe by the Tee during the Genesis Scottish Open | DP World Tour

“Known for world-class golf, the tournament will be further elevated with acts like KT Tunstall on the Fringe by the Tee stage, offering fans of all ages an unforgettable experience.

“It’s a pleasure to partner with another award-winning local event to highlight the best North Berwick, East Lothian and Scotland has to offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the 2023 Scottish Thistle Awards, the Genesis Scottish Open won the Outstanding Sporting Event accolade while Fringe by the Sea was named as Outstanding Cultural Event.

“The booking of Scottish legend KT Tunstall for Fringe By The Tee takes our partnership with the Genesis Scottish Open to the next level and gives both golf and music fans an awesome day out to relish,” said Fringe by the Sea festival director Rory Steel.

“We’ve got more exciting announcements to make in the coming months. Whether you're here for the world-class golf or incredible entertainment, East Lothian is the place to be this summer – there's something for everyone.”