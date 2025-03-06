Big name announced for Genesis Scottish Open as treat is teed up for fans
Having delivered on the course for fans by attracting one of the strongest-fields in golf outside of the majors in recent years, the Genesis Scottish Open has now teed up a huge treat off it for this summer’s event.
KT Tunstall, the Grammy-nominated, Brit Award-winning artist, will perform on the Fringe by the Sea pop-up stage on the Saturday during the Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.
The Scot’s headline appearance will take the Fan Zone entertainment at the tournament, which will see Bob MacIntyre defend the title, to an exciting new dimension through a partnership with Fringe by the Sea.
“We’re thrilled to showcase an artist of KT’s calibre at the Genesis Scottish Open this summer,” said championship director Rory Colville.
“Known for world-class golf, the tournament will be further elevated with acts like KT Tunstall on the Fringe by the Tee stage, offering fans of all ages an unforgettable experience.
“It’s a pleasure to partner with another award-winning local event to highlight the best North Berwick, East Lothian and Scotland has to offer.”
At the 2023 Scottish Thistle Awards, the Genesis Scottish Open won the Outstanding Sporting Event accolade while Fringe by the Sea was named as Outstanding Cultural Event.
“The booking of Scottish legend KT Tunstall for Fringe By The Tee takes our partnership with the Genesis Scottish Open to the next level and gives both golf and music fans an awesome day out to relish,” said Fringe by the Sea festival director Rory Steel.
“We’ve got more exciting announcements to make in the coming months. Whether you're here for the world-class golf or incredible entertainment, East Lothian is the place to be this summer – there's something for everyone.”
A range of ticket options for the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, including daily general admission tickets, season tickets, Ticket+ and Green on 18 premium hospitality packages, are available to purchase at etg.golf/GSO25Tickets
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.