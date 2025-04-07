Ayrshire-based amateur legend Peter McEvoy passes away after illness

Englishman led Great Britain & Ireland to victory in 1999 Walker Cup at Nairn

Ayrshire-based Peter McEvoy, one of golf’s legendary amateurs and a winning Walker Cup captain at Nairn in 1999, has passed away aged 72 after battling illness in recent years.

Though born in London, McEvoy was brought up in Renfrewshire, where his father worked as a doctor, and swung a golf club for the first time at Gourock Golf Club.

His family moved to the West Midlands when he was ten and, aged 13, McEvoy joined Copt Heath Golf Club near Solihull, becoming an honorary member.

Peter McEvoy pictured during the Jacques Leglise Trophy at the Castelconturbia Golf Course in Italy in 2010 | Ian Walton/Getty Images

After making his mark at local level, McEvoy gained national prominence when he won The Amateur Championship in both 1977 at Ganton and 1978 at Royal Troon.

The last player to successfully defend the coveted crown, he joined Horace Hutchinson (1886-87), Harold Hilton (1900-01) Lawson Little (1934-35) and Sir Michael Bonallack (1968-69-70) in achieving that feat.

McEvoy reached the final again in 1987 at Prestwick but lost on that occasion to Welshman Paul Mayo.

He was a member of the Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team on five occasions, ending up on the losing side in the first four before tasting victory at Peachtree in 1989.

Ten years later, he captained a GB&I side that included both Luke Donald and Paul Casey to a 15-9 win over the Americans at Nairn.

He was the leading amateur in The Open in both 1978 and 1979 and played in The Masters on three occasions, becoming just the second GB&I amateur to make the cut after Joe Carr in 1978.

England Golf chief executive Jeremy Tomlinson said: “Peter was an incredible amateur golfer in so many regards – as a player, a teammate, a Captain and then supporting inspiration to worldwide golf, and of course especially to England Golf.

“We have lost one of our heroes, which is amazingly sad, and at this time we share our deepest sympathies with all Peter’s family and friends.

“An inaugural inductee to our England Golf Hall of Fame, he will forever be remembered and celebrated as one of our very best.”