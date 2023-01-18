Australian Open Tennis 2023 Odds: Here are the 10 favourites to win the men's and women's singles tournament - and the odds of an Andy Murray victory
The world’s best tennis players are preparing to do battle for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.
The Australian Open is currently place at Melbourne Park and is the 111th time the competition has been staged.
The prestigious tournament is the first of the four annual tennis majors – along with Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open.
This year’s event sees the return of Novak Djokovic to the Australian hard courts after he was deported and barred from the country last year due to not being vaccinated against Covid.
In the men’s tournament defending champion Rafael Nadal is already out after a shock second round defeat, while last year’s women's champion Ashleigh Barty has since retired from the game.
And there’s already been excitement for Scottish tennis fans after Andy Murray shocked 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in a five set first round thriller.
Here’s who the bookies think will triump in the singles tournaments.