The world’s best tennis players are preparing to do battle for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

The Australian Open is currently place at Melbourne Park and is the 111th time the competition has been staged.

The prestigious tournament is the first of the four annual tennis majors – along with Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open.

This year’s event sees the return of Novak Djokovic to the Australian hard courts after he was deported and barred from the country last year due to not being vaccinated against Covid.

In the men’s tournament defending champion Rafael Nadal is already out after a shock second round defeat, while last year’s women's champion Ashleigh Barty has since retired from the game.

And there’s already been excitement for Scottish tennis fans after Andy Murray shocked 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in a five set first round thriller.

Here’s who the bookies think will triump in the singles tournaments.

1. Daniil Medvedev Russian world number eight Daniil Medvedev is second favourite to triumph down under. He's 7/2 for the Aussie Open.

2. Stefanos Tsitsipas When Stefanos Tsitsipas rose to 3rd in the world in 2021 he became the joint highest ranked Greek player in history. If he wins he could go even higher. He has odds of 13/1.

3. Jannik Sinner Italian Jannik Sinner only reached the world top 50 a couple of years ago, but is now one of the leading players. He's 17/1 to win his first Grand Slam in Melbourne.

4. Taylor Fritz Also priced at 17/1, making him joint fourth favourite, is the USA's Taylor Fritz. Despite being the American number one, he's never reached a Grand Slam semi-final.