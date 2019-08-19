Torn calf muscle forces Laura Muir to miss UK Championships

Laura Muir will miss next weekend’s UK Athletics Championships in Birmingham in a setback to her hopes of picking up a maiden 1,500m world title in October.

It has been confirmed that the 26-year-old suffered a torn calf muscle on the final lap of her victory at the recent Diamond League meeting in London.

It has left the five-times European gold medallist, who is ranked No 1 in the world, behind schedule in her build-up towards achieving global glory in the 1,500 metres in Doha.

But even though rules state that British athletes must compete at the domestic trials to get selection, Muir’s status as reigning Diamond Race winner will earn her an exemption from selectors, who are certain to include her in their full squad for the worlds when it is announced in a fortnight’s time.

The Scot, who has returned to training on the track, will also sit out next week’s Diamond League final in Zurich and is not expected to race again until the 1,500m heats in Doha on 2 October.

However, her absence will help the cause of training mate Jemma Reekie who will now go into the UK Championships as the second-ranked performer – with a top-two finish enough to guarantee her a spot on the plane to the worlds.

The European Under-23 champion, who came sixth at last Sunday’s Diamond League leg in Birmingham, believes she is in peak form following a stint in the mountains of Switzerland.

“Training went well, so I’m looking forward now to next weekend,” the Scottish prospect said. “Everyone knows how much I want to be at the worlds. People might say it’s a bonus but I’ve thrown myself into it 100 per cent.”

Meanwhile, Adam Gemili wants to prove that he is a special sprinter by landing double gold at the trials.

The 25-year-old has been crunched by injuries since coming fourth in the 200m at the 2016 Olympics and frequently relegated to a relay role.

But now that he is back to full health, the former European champion is backing himself to speed forward again.

He said: “I have always believed in myself. It’s the powers-that-be. If you are not running consistently year-in, year-out. I know what I can do. I have been labelled as not medal potential, more of a chance in the relay, which is fair enough. The last few years, I haven’t really proved that.

“But I know when I am fit, healthy and in good shape, I can go and challenge the world’s best.”