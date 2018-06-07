Scotland’s Chris O’Hare wins Bislett 1,500m after mile snub

Chris O’Hare claimed his snub from the field for the showpiece Dream Mile spurred him on as he went on to take a dogged victory in the 1,500 metres at last night’s Bislett Games in Oslo.

The Scot, 27, bolted to the front on the final lap to shake off Norway’s teen prospect Jakob Ingebrigsten, recording his quickest time of 2018 in 3:35.96.

“I felt good and the pressure was off because I got the European Championships standard in Rome last week, but that’s still a long way off,” said O’Hare, pictured.

“I’ve had a rough six months after a great indoor season, as I’ve been injured so it’s been a tough road back. I wasn’t invited into the Dream Mile so I wanted to prove myself and I did. I had to go in the last 150m and try to stay smooth.”

Jake Wightman couldn’t match his 2018 victory in Oslo with the Commonwealth medalist fading from second to ninth on the last lap of the Dream Mile.

Instead, world champion Elijah Manangoi of Kenya claimed the historic title with Wightman, who will run again in Sunday’s Diamond League leg in Stockholm, finishing in 3:59.15.

Dina Asher-Smith slashed seven-hundredths of a second off her UK 100 metres record when coming second in 10.92 secs behind Murielle Ahoure.

“I felt good and I knew that if I put my race together right I could possibly be in PB territory and I did,” said Asher-Smith.

“There were still bits of my race where I wasn’t happy but it is a process and hopefully I am looking to go quicker as the season goes on.”

Laura Muir kept up her promising Diamond League run with her second-quickest ever 800m, finishing fifth in 1:59.09 as South Africa’s Caster Semenya maintained her unbeaten streak.

“The race went off hard so I wanted to get on the inside lane as soon as possible because it was windy,” said Muir.

“I hoped to run 1:58 but the pace slowed on the second lap. I’m still happy with my run, though.”

Elsewhere, Eilish McColgan and Steph Twell will face off tonight for the first time since the Commonwealth Games when they compete over 5,000 metres in Nijmegen in the Netherlands. Philippa Millage goes in the 800m.