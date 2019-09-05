Lynsey Sharp can sparkle in Diamond League final ahead of world championships

Lynsey Sharp can underline her credentials as a genuine medal contender at the world championships later this month with a title at tonight’s Diamond League final in Brussels.

The 28-year-old Scot will take part in a dress rehearsal for Doha against all her main contenders after qualifying in seventh place in the points standings.

With a $50,000 prize up for grabs for the winner, Sharp arrives from coming second at the British trials but in her best form since 2016.

And with psychological edges at stake in the Belgian capital, this is a chance to lay down a marker, the former European 800 metres champion acknowledged.

“I guess I’ve got a lot of experience competing against the best girls in the world and that will set me up for Doha,” said Sharp, pictured. “The trials were about ticking a box. But everyone will be in this race.

“Ajee Wilson and Natoya Goule are there and I’ll get a first chance to race Hanna Green. And having something big at stake is good. It’s always going to be aggressive with that kind of field and so many people of high calibre. That’s what you want though.”

After coming second in last week’s 200m final in Zurich, Dina Asher-Smith gets a second shot at the Diamond League crown in the 100m. British pair Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Lorraine Ugen compete in the long jump and Andy Pozzi, who missed the UK trials through injury, returns in the 100m hurdles final.

While Glasgow-based Gabi Stafford goes in the 5000m final, fresh from becoming the first Canadian to duck under the four-minute barrier in the 1,500m in Zurich.

Meanwhile Harry Aikines-Aryeetey has been called into the UK’s 4x100m relay squad for Doha as a replacement for the injured CJ Ujah.