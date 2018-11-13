Beth Dobbin, Jemma Reekie, Josh Kerr in world class performance squad

Sprint prospect Beth Dobbin and middle-distance hopes Jemma Reekie and Josh Kerr have been given votes of confidence after being added to the British Athletics world-class performance squad for 2019.

The trio are among 17 Scots included in the 114-strong list which will be asked to target medals at next summer’s world championships in Doha.

European 1500m champion Laura Muir is in the top-tier Olympic podium group along with Callum Hawkins and Lynsey Sharp, who retain their spots despite disappointing seasons.

Reekie and Kerr join Andy Butchart and European medallists Eilish McColgan and Jake Wightman in the second-tier podium list, with Eilidh Doyle and Zoey Clark retained in the relay squad beside Dobbin.

World Cup marathon winner Derek Rae joins IPC world champions Sammi Kinghorn, Libby Clegg and Stef Reid plus Rio 2016 medallists Jo Butterfield and Maria Lyle on the Paralympic squad, with Clegg backed to return from pregnancy in time for Tokyo 2020.

“The past 12 months have been filled with vital competitions as we head towards Tokyo 2020 and a whole host of athletes have risen to the challenge and demonstrated their quality when it matters most,” said UK Athletics performance director Neil Black. “The 114 athletes being offered membership onto the World Class Programme for 2018-19 reflects the great amount of strength we possess building towards Tokyo 2020 and beyond that towards Paris 2024.”

Scots hammer thrower Chris Bennett, who failed to reach the final at both the European Championships and Commonwealth Games, has been dropped from the Lottery funded-team. Mo Farah, who broke the European record at the recent Chicago Marathon, retains his place even though it is understood he is unlikely to compete for Great Britain and Northern Ireland again before the 2020 Olympics.

“Mo has had a fantastic first year concentrating on road racing as we knew he would,” Black added. “His performances in London and Chicago were what we expected of a truly world-class athlete. We will continue to support Mo in his ambitions.”