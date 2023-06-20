It's one of the world's most intriguing sporting contests - and will be playing out over the next six weeks.

Pat Cummins of Australia and Ben Stokes of England poses for a photo with the The Ashes urn and series trophies prior toDay One of the LV= Insurance Ashes 1st Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston.

England and Australia have battled for cricketing dominance in the Ashes for nearly 140 years since the first edition in 1882.

In that time, Australia have triumphed 34 times, compared to England's 32 - with eight of the series ending in a draw.

As this year's edition gets underway in England, here's everything you need to know.

When and where are The Ashes played?

The Ashes tand to be played every two years, with Australia and England taking turns hosting.

Each Ashes series is made up of five test matches - each scheduled to take place over five days.

This year, the dates and venues are as follows:

First Test

Friday, June 16 - Tuesday, June 20: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Second Test

Wednesday, June 28 - Sunday, July 2: Lords, London

Third Test

Thursday, July 6 - Monday, July 10: Headingley, Leeds

Fourth Test

Wednesday, July 19 - Sunday, July 23: Old Trafford, Manchester

Fifth Test

Thursday, July 27 - Monday, July 31: Kennington Oval, London

Why is it called The Ashes?

The title of the series originates from an article in newspaper The Sporting Times in 1882 after Australia beat England for the first time on English soil - at a test match at the Oval. The newspaper published a satirical obituary of English cricket, saying that "the body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia".

In the next series of tests in Australia in the 1882-83 season, English captain Ivo Bligh vowed to "regain the ashes" and, after winning two of the three tests, a small urn was presented to England by a group of Melbourne women, said to contain "the ashes of Australian cricket", thought to have been created by burning a wooden cricket bail.

Ever since, the winning team has been presented with a replica of the original urn, gifted to the Marylebone Cricket Club by Bligh's widow after his death in 1927.

Who is favourite to win the 2023 Ashes?

Australia are favourites to win the Ashes with odds of 1/1, with England 13/8 for the win and the draw priced at 6/1.

Nathan Lyon is tipped to be the top bowler with odds of 1/5, followed by Matthew Potts, Mitchell Starc and Stuart Broad, all on 4/9.

Pat Cummings, Mitchell Starc, Ollie Robinson, Dan Lawrence, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Harris are favourites to score most runs.

How can I watch The Ashes on television?

Sky Sports customers will be able to live stream every minute of the Ashes on their dedicated cricket channel.