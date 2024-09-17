Lanarkshire club will go out of business in October

A second Scottish golf club has announced it is closing in the space of less than a week.

Hot on the heels of the Hirsel in the Borders shutting overnight after filing for bankruptcy, Torrance Park in Motherwell has also decided to close its doors.

The news was announced on the club’s website, though not happening overnight as happened at the Hirsel in Coldstream.

A statement read: “For a significant period of time the Torrance Park Golf Club has been experiencing challenges to being able to run as a profitable business.

“Unfortunately, it has been loss-making for a number of years and has reached a point where this cannot continue.

The original 18-hole course at Torrance Park in Motherwell was designed by Dave Thomas | Contributed

“We have therefore undertaken a review in relation to the sustainability of the club, to look at whether or not it is viable to continue operating into the future.

“As a result of this review, in which we looked at all possible options, we have identified that there is no alternative other than the closure of the club and as such the golf club and clubhouse will close with effect from 1 October 2024.”

Originally designed by former Ryder Cup player Dave Thomas, Torrance Park opened as an 18-hole course in 2009 before being reduced to a nine-holer in 2023.