Another Scot sets sights on becoming DP World Tour card holder

Calum Fyfe determined to build on promising season by making step up to main tour in 12 months’ time

Calum Fyfe, the sole Scot to come away empty-handed in this year’s Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A, is determined to follow in Daniel Young’s footsteps in 12 months’ time.

Fyfe headed into the HotelPlanner Tour’s season-ending event sitting 26th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings and needed to jump into the top 20 to secure a DP World Tour card for the 2026 season.

Calum Fyfe in action during the Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A at Club de Golf Alcanada in Alcudia | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

In his first outing at Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d’Alcudia, the 28-year-old Glaswegian gave a good account of himself by finishing just outside the top 20 behind Englishman James Morrison.

Despite that, Fyfe slipped three spots to 29th in the final standings as David Law (2nd), Daniel Young (11th) and Euan Walker (14th) all secured step ups to the main tour. “I never quite had my best stuff this week, but I didn’t give up. Yeah, proud of myself about that,” Fyfe told The Scotsman.

Young made his debut in the Grand Final last year and arrived back as a first-time winner on the circuit after landing the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge presented by The R&A at Schloss Roxburghe in the Borders.

“Yeah, absolutely,” replied Fyfe to being asked if he felt confident about coming back in 12 months’ time and getting the job done, as the ever-improving Young did on this occasion. “There’s lots to learn from. Look at Daniel. He’s taken a few years and now he’s done it and hopefully I can do the same thing in 12 months’ time.

“All I am trying to do is provide for my family and the best way for me to do that is to get on the DP World Tour, so I just need to keep working hard and try and get off here next year.”

Calum Fyfe finished 29th in this year’s Road to Mallorca Rankings this year and is determined to be in the top 20 at the end of next season | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Fyfe has decided not to take up a place that would have been available to him in this week’s Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain, where Mac Warren, Gregor Graham, Sam Locke and Craig Howie will all be flying the Saltire after coming through the Second Stage at the weekend.

“I’m not going to the Qualifying School,” said Fyfe. “I honestly don’t know what is best, but I’ve been told that if you get a card from the Q School, you can get stuck between the two. I don’t know if that is factual or not, but I would rather just focus on the one and give that my full attention.”

Coach Alan McCloskey has been ‘fantastic’

Fyfe, who had fellow Cawder man Jamie Savage on his bag in Mallorca, believes his game is coming on leaps and and bounds under the expert eye of Bothwell Castle PGA pro Alan McCloskey, who also works with Law. “Alan has been fantastic,” he said. “He’s changed a lot. Nothing really with my golf swing, but he just helps a lot.

“I’ve also got great backing with Trinifold Sports behind me. Gary (Miller-Cheevers), Keith and the whole team have helped make it much easier for me.”