Anna Nordqvist becomes seventh Swede to hold Solheim Cup captaincy

Nine-time Solheim Cup player handed reins for 2026 contest in the Netherlands

Anna Nordqvist, who won the 2021 AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie, has been appointed as Europe’s new Solheim Cup captain - the seventh Swede to hold the role.

Nordqvist, who was a playing vice-captain against the Americans in both 2023 and 2024, has been handed the reins for next year’s contest at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.

She has been appointed as Suzann Pettersen’s successor and will join Pai Nilsson, Catrin Nilsmark, Helen Afredsson, Liselotte Neumann, Carin Koch and Annika Sorenstam on the list of Swedes to captain Europe in the biennial contest.

“I am so honoured to be appointed as the 2026 European Solheim Cup captain,” said Norqvist, who has played in nine matches, including five wins. “Whether we were winning or losing, the Solheim Cup has played such a huge part in my career ever since I made my debut in 2009 in Chicago.

Anna Nordqvist will captain Europe in the 20th edition of the Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands | Tristan Jones/LET

“The friendships I have made, and the memories created during the nine matches I’ve played, make it so incredibly special to be given the opportunity to be European captain at my tenth Solheim Cup.”

Alexandra Armas, the LET’s chief executive officer, is delighted that the three-time major winner will be leading Europe’s bid to win back the trophy following last year’s 15.5-12.5 defeat at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club near Washington D.C.

“She has been such an important member of the European team over the years – both on and off the course - and she was excellent in the role of playing vice-captain last year,” said the Spaniard.

“She has been a wonderful ambassador for European golf throughout her career, both as an individual and as part of the team, and I can tell you that the news of this appointment will no doubt be extremely popular amongst the players.”